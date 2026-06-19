Driver arrested after high-speed chase

FOND DU LAC COUNTY (NBC 26) — A 23-year-old Waupun man is behind bars after deputies say he led them on a dangerous high-speed chase in Fond du Lac County early Friday morning.

It started when a sheriff’s deputy, parked in the median on Highway 151 near Waupun, spotted a driver cross the median and start driving south in the northbound lanes. With lights and sirens blaring, the deputy moved in to stop the car and warn other drivers.

Investigators say the suspect hit speeds of about 130 miles per hour on rural roads before finally pulling over after roughly 4.5 miles. No one was hurt.

The man was arrested on felony fleeing and eluding, operating while under the influence, and several traffic citations. The Waupun Police Department also helped in the pursuit.