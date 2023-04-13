Driver arrested after fatal OWI crash in Lawrence

TOWN OF LAWRENCE (NBC 26) — A fatal crash in the town of Lawrence that occurred at about 9:15 p.m. April 12 resulted in a driver being arrested on initial charges of homicide by operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated.

In a release from the Hobart-Lawrence Police Department, officers responded to a two-vehicle crash on French Road near Little Rapids Road where a northbound Ford Edge struck a Ford Fusion head-on in the lane of traffic.

After striking the other vehicle, the Ford Edge, which was driven by a 47-year-old Denmark woman, rolled over and started on fire.

The driver of the Ford Fusion, a 46-year-old Hortonville man, was pronounced dead at the scene, while a 14-year-old boy who was a passenger, was transported for medical treatment of critical injuries.

The Denmark woman sustained an injury and was transported for medical treatment. She was later taken into custody on initial charges of homicide by intoxicated use of a motor vehicle and operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated causing injury.

Names of those involved have not been released, pending investigation and notification of family members.