Driver and passenger identified in deadly Howard crash

HOWARD (NBC 26) — A man is dead and another is recovering from serious injuries following a single-vehicle truck crash last week in the Village of Howard.

The Brown County Sheriff’s Office says 21-year-old Chase M. Nundahl of Suamico was the passenger in the crash and died from his injuries.

The driver, 21-year-old Cameron G. Reinsbach of Howard, was trapped inside the truck after it left the road on Shawano Avenue and hit a utility pole before hitting a tree. First responders worked to extricate him from the wreckage, and he was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Deputies say the crash happened on Wednesday, October 8, 2025, around 9:55 p.m. near CTH C/Shawano Avenue and Evergreen Avenue.

Investigators believe the driver failed to negotiate a curve, and initial findings indicate speed and alcohol were contributing factors.

Authorities pronounced Nundahl dead at the hospital.

The Brown County Sheriff’s Office Crash Reconstruction Unit continues to investigate. Officials are asking anyone who witnessed the events leading up to the crash — or the crash itself — to contact the Sheriff’s Office at 920-448-4200.

