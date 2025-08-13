Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over campaign to kick off Labor Day weekend

MANITOWOC (NBC 26) — On average, someone is hurt or killed in an impaired driving crash every 2.3 hours in Wisconsin.

Last year, there were more than 7,000 impaired driving crashes that claimed the lives of 163 people and hurt 3,500 people on Wisconsin roads.

The Manitowoc Police Department, Manitowoc County Sheriff’s Office and Two Rivers Police Department are continuing to highlight the danger that impaired driving poses throughout the holiday season with its Labor Day Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over campaign.

Running from August 15, 2025, through September 1, 2025, Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over is an annual holiday partnership with Wisconsin State Patrol to keep Wisconsin roads safe and free of impaired drivers.

Drive sober: It’s the law

In Wisconsin, drivers are prohibited from operating any vehicle with a blood alcohol concentration (BAC) of more than 0.08. Under Wisconsin’s “not a drop” law, drivers under age 21 are prohibited from having any detectable amount of alcohol in their system. Drivers may not have any illegal drugs in their system when behind the wheel.

Motorists who refuse a blood/breath alcohol test will lose their license for at least one year and may have their vehicle impounded.

Stay safe, make smart choices

Driving impaired carries serious consequences. Operating While Intoxicated (OWI) charges can cost you around $10,000. Stay safe and save money on the road this holiday season:

· Select a sober designated driver ahead of time. If you’re feeling impaired, you are likely over the 0.08 Blood Alcohol Concentration limit and should not drive.

· Remember you have options: take the bus, call a taxi, use a rideshare or ask a sober friend to drive you home.

· If you have a friend who is about to drive under the influence, step in. Take away their keys and get them home safely.

· If it’s your turn to be the sober driver, take that job seriously.

· If you suspect a driver is impaired, safely gather as much information as you can about the vehicle, driver and location. Then call 911. For more information on impaired driving, visit www.nhtsa.gov/risky-driving/drunk-driving.

