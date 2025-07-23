DreamDrive kicks off Packers training camp

ASHWAUBENON (NBC 26) — Packers training camp kicked off this week with the iconic DreamDrive from Lambeau to Ray Nitschke Field.

This marks the twelfth year for the DreamDrive with Packers players teaming up with children to ride their bikes to and from practice.

Packers President & CEO Mark Murphy was there to welcome fans of all ages and sign autographs.

This comes before Murphy steps down from his post.

Several young fans say they've participated in the DreamDrive for the past few years, and they say connecting with new players is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity that they'll never forget.

"It's very exciting to be able to talk to them and be able to see how they're doing, if they're excited for practice and see if they're excited for the season," said Packers fan, Alexa Kurran.

This morning's ribbon-cutting ceremony was at 9, and then training camp followed.

If you missed today's DreamDrive but would like to see it for yourself, you're in luck!

Youngsters will be reconnecting with players throughout the week to ride their bikes to and from Lambeau, weather permitting.