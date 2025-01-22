Dramatic Video: Deputies release bodycam footage of Neenah man saving couple from fiery car crash

NEENAH (NBC 26) — A Neenah tow truck driver is being called a hero after rescuing two people from a fiery car crash on Monday night.

Tanner Ater was preparing to leave his apartment for work when he heard a loud crash outside. Without hesitation, Ater called 911, put on his snow gear, grabbed a fire extinguisher and drove his tow truck to the crash site on Gillingham Road near Breezewood Lane.

On Wednesday, the Winnebago County Sheriff's Office released the dramatic bodycam footage of the Monday night crash.

Ater can be seen wearing the green reflective work gear in the video, according to deputies. The footage is available to watch above — DISCLAIMER: Content might be sensitive to some viewers.

