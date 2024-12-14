Dramatic pursuit ends in crash; Wanted man taken into custody

FOND DU LAC COUNTY (NBC 26) — A dramatic pursuit ended in a crash this afternoon in Fond du Lac County when a Milwaukee man with ten felony warrants was taken into custody.

Just before 4 p.m., a Fond du Lac County Sheriff’s deputy identified the suspect’s vehicle, known for previous police chases near Interstate 41 and Johnson Street.

The suspect drove into heavy traffic, and during an attempted high-risk stop, he rammed a parked car, drove through backyards, and sped off, eventually crashing into a civilian vehicle at Peters Avenue and N. Berger Parkway.

After the crash, the suspect fled on foot but was subdued by police and taken into custody.

The 33-year-old suspect faces multiple charges, including:

Fleeing/Eluding

1st Degree Recklessly Endangering Safety

Resisting/Obstructing

Seven counts of Felony Bail Jumping

Possession of THC

The driver of the civilian vehicle sustained minor injuries. No officers were injured. The suspect received medical attention at the scene of the crash.