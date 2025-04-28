Draft-related road closures are set to reopen

GREEN BAY (NBC 26) — Some of the NFL Draft-related road closures are now reopening, and all Phase 4 closures are now back open.

That includes parts of Lombardi Avenue, Oneida Street, Armed Forces Drive, South Ridge Road and Holmgren Way—in addition to Mike Aubinger Way, Mike Mcarthy Way, Valley View Road, Barberry Lane, and Tony Canadeo Run.

Phase 3 closures will reopen Wednesday with phases two and one reopening later this weekend, according to the City of Green Bay.

Please stay with NBC 26 as we continue to monitor some of the draft-related closures across the community.