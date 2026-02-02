Dozens enjoy ice skating before Olympic games

OSHKOSH (NBC 26) — As much as we might wish for warmer weather, winter fun is still in full swing in Northeast Wisconsin. Over the weekend, dozens of people laced up their skates at the Menominee Park Zoo Lagoon in Oshkosh, enjoying the chilly air and smooth ice.

The rink is open during zoo hours on weekdays and from noon to 4 p.m. on weekends, making it a perfect spot for families or anyone looking to embrace the season. All ages were seen on the ice, including eight-year-old Lilly, who said she was getting ready for an upcoming skating show.

“It’s hard to balance on such a skinny blade, but it’s fun and it helps me get better. I love skating,” Lilly said.

Alongside the rink, the zoo offers concessions and free equipment rentals on weekends — just another reason to visit.

Plenty of Places to Skate Across Northeast Wisconsin

Whether you prefer the open air or an indoor arena, the region offers plenty of options for ice skating and hockey. Many indoor rinks are open year-round, while outdoor rinks provide that classic skating experience — though they are weather dependent.

Green Bay Area:

Astor Park Outdoor Rink

Bever Dam Park Rink

Cornerstone Community Center

De Pere Ice Arena

Perkins Park Outdoor Rink

Pinewood Park Outdoor Hockey Rink

Titletown

Fox Valley Area:

Appleton Family Ice Center

Erb Park Rink

Jones Park Rink

Pierce Park Outdoor Rink

The Plaza at Gateway Park

Tri County Ice Arena

Oshkosh Area:

Menominee Park Zoo Lagoon

Oshkosh YMCA

Roe Park Ice Rink

For details on location hours, amenities, or conditions, check the full list at Green Bay Parks & Recreation’s hockey and ice skating page or visit NBC26.com for more winter recreation ideas.