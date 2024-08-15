Downtown Green Bay Parking: 2-hour cap on meters could be eliminated

GREEN BAY, Wis. — Visitors to downtown Green Bay might no longer see a two-hour time limit on parking meters.

The Green Bay parking division recommends removing the two-hour time limit on downtown parking meters

Under the recommended rates, to begin in 2025, rates would increase for the third hour and beyond

The Green Bay Common Council needs to approve the proposed changes.

The Green Bay parking division recommends removing the time limit beginning in 2025.

If the Common Council approves it, the cost for hours the first and second hours would remain $1per hour.

Subsequent hours would see increased rates:

$2 per hour for the third and fourth hours

$3 per hour for the fifth hour and beyond

Sarah Melendez is the general manager at Waterfront Market downtown, with parking meters right in front of the business.

She supports making the change.

"I think it is fantastic not only for us as businesses, but for the people, community," Melendez said. "Because... it’s hard on us to be able to come back and... you know, feed the meter all the time, every hour."

In other parking changes, according to city documents, more people working from home means fewer people are renting monthly parking spots in Green Bay.

That means a proposal for fees to go up for remaining customers, so the parking division can stay solvent.

