Door County neighbors help put food on the table for the holidays

DOOR COUNTY (NBC 26) — From Christmas Day ham to pies and pastries, food is ingrained in many holiday traditions. But for some neighbors, getting access to that food is not always guaranteed. That’s why volunteers from across Northeast Wisconsin are stepping in to help keep spirits bright.

Kyle and Carrie Starr have been hosting a free Christmas Eve meal for eight years. The couple got the idea after Kyle attended a mission trip, and the event has grown in size ever since. This week, with the help of volunteers, they were able to provide more than 400 meals at the Knights of Columbus Hall in Sturgeon Bay.

"We just want people to know how loved they are,” Carrie Starr said. “By us, by the Lord, by their community. And I think because the holidays for so many people can be a beautiful thing, it can also be really hard for a lot of people as well.”

More than a dozen volunteers showed up Wednesday to help the Starr family — many bearing dishes like meatballs, ham, corn and cookies made by local Girl Scouts.

For those still looking to help put food on the table for neighbors in Door County, there is another opportunity going on through the end of the year.

A Christmas Carol: A Live Radio Play is currently showing at Third Avenue PlayWorks in Sturgeon Bay. The production company is teaming up with Care for Door County and local businesses to host a food drive inspired by Scrooge’s transformation. Audience members are encouraged to bring nonperishable food items to the box office lobby now through Dec. 31.

Items that organizers are looking for include:



Non-perishable snacks

Non-perishable meal kits

Powdered milk

Cereal

Grains

Pasta

Pasta sauce

Peanut butter

Canned meats

Canned tuna

Beans

Baby food

Baby formula

For more information on donation drop offs, you can visit Third Avenue PlayWorks’ website.

