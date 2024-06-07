Donut Day partnership: How you can help give back by purchasing donuts

NORTHEAST WISCONSIN (NBC 26) — Friday, June 7 is National Donut Day, and The Salvation Army and Uncle Mike's Bake Shoppe are teaming up to give back to the community.

For every 12 donuts sold, Uncle Mike's Bake Shoppe will donate $2 to the Salvation Army.

The Salvation Army says they started National Donut Day on the first Friday in June in 1938 to honor the Donut Lassies who served donuts to soldiers on the frontlines during World War I.

"Every year it's just exciting to think about being able to get out there and share the story but also to, to be able to share that wartime recipe donut," Salvation Army of Greater Green Bay Marketing Specialist Nicole Hanley said. "And obviously, just enjoy the families and the people that come through here to Uncle Mike's to enjoy all the sweet treats that they serve, too."

Uncle Mike's says the donut distribution is continuing at its stores through the end of the day Friday, including at its Appleton location.

National Donut Day is held every year on the first Friday in June.