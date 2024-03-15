Don't risk it: AAA's Tow to Go program offers safe rides home this St. Patrick's Day weekend

APPLETON (NBC 26) — Don't risk it: AAA's Tow to Go program is offering safe rides home this St. Patrick's Day weekend.

As we kick off another St Patrick’s Day weekend in Wisconsin, increased alcohol consumption is expected throughout the state.

According to the Appleton Police Department, a staggering one-third of all traffic fatalities in our state are alcohol-related and with the potential for those numbers to spike this weekend, AAA is offering some help to curb the problem.

AAA is activating its annual Tow To Go program, a service that’s designed to prevent impaired driving.

It offers a lifeline for those who may have had too much to drink and it’s completely free. Angela Kirsten of Fox Cities Towing in Greenville says their towing service is the preferred AAA provider for Outagamie and Brown County.

When you call 1.855.2.TOW2GO and AAA will contact Fox Cities Towing for you.

“It is something that's underutilized but it's been a program that they offer a free tow service for anyone that's intoxicated or needing a ride home. It's free of charge. You do not have to be a part of AAA program or a paid member to receive the service. You just simply call AAA and say you need a ride home and we're there to take care of you, Kirsten says.

Assistant Chief of Police Todd Friedman has been watching the increase of alcohol-related incidents, particularly around the St. Patrick’s Day holiday.

“Wisconsin is as a whole. It's no secret struggles with alcohol problems,” he says. “ We really see that come home in our communities during holidays that are affiliated with alcohol consumption. St. Patrick's Day is certainly one of those, particularly when it falls on a weekend.”

Statistics from the Wisconsin Department of Transportation paint a grim picture: in 2022, there were 876 crashes over the St. Patty's Day weekend, resulting in four fatalities, with 74 flagged as impaired driving. The following year saw 814 crashes, six fatalities, and 80 flagged cases of impaired driving.

The increase isn’t unique to Wisconsin. According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, St. Patrick's Day ranks among the deadliest holidays in the United States due to alcohol-related accidents.

So this year, plan ahead. Don’t press your luck.

“It's not an ego-busting thing. Nobody has to know you called us. You just have to say I need a ride home and we're there for you,” Adds Kirsten.

For those in need of assistance, call 1.855.2.TOW2GO, funded by Triple-A.

Stay safe, and have a memorable St. Patrick's Day weekend.