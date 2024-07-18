Donald Trump Jr. says father's speech was reworked after assassination attempt

MILWAUKEE (NBC 26) — This week’s Republican National Convention comes just days after the attempted assassination of former President Donald Trump at a rally in Pennsylvania.

Thursday night, Trump is expected to address the nation in a highly-anticipated keynote speech.

Republican leaders call for unity, say they expect the former president to tone down rhetoric Thursday night.

Video shows Donald Trump Jr., Scott Walker, and Eric Hovde discussing political rhetoric.

Ahead of the speech, Donald Trump Jr. said he expects his father to tone down the rhetoric.

"Well, I worked on the speech with him on Friday, the original speech, and I know that's been thrown in the wastepaper basket. So, I imagine so," said Trump Jr.

Former Wisconsin Governor Scott Walker said he expects the former president to still be forceful, but focused on policy.

"I think it's going to be a combination," Walker said. "I think it'd be somewhat reflective, I certainly hope, and think he'll talk about the emotions that went through his mind Saturday and thinking about not only his country, but his family, particularly his grandkids, as you saw him with last night. But at the same time, I don't expect him to stop being a fighter."

Republican candidate for Senate Eric Hovde also echoed calls for unity.

"I have been talking about, from the my day of my announcement, and I've been staying on this theme...and if you recall, I ran a television ad over the Fourth of July, talking about, we've become too divided as a country," Hovde said.

In a statement to NBC 26, a spokesperson for Democratic Senator from Wisconsin Tammy Baldwin said, "After the horrific attack on president Trump, Tammy Baldwin believes we have to stop the finger pointing, come together, and assert that there is no place for violence in our politics."