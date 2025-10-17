Domestic violence call leads to death investigation in Waushara County

TOWNSHIP OF WAUTOMA (NBC 26) — The Wisconsin Department of Justice’s Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI) is investigating a deadly standoff in Waushara County that began as a domestic violence call Thursday evening, October 16, 2025.

According to officials, at approximately 5:25 p.m., a deputy with the Waushara County Sheriff’s Office and a trooper with the Wisconsin State Patrol responded to a home near the intersection of State Road 73 and County Road O in the Township of Wautoma.

When the deputy arrived, a man standing outside. That's when authorities say he went back inside and fired a weapon at the deputy. The deputy returned shot back.

Authorities say the man then barricaded himself inside as law enforcement attempted to negotiate. Additional officers, including tactical teams from Portage County and Stevens Point/Plover, were called to assist.

During the standoff, officers heard gunshots from inside the residence. After failed communication attempts, law enforcement went inside the home and found the man dead.

No law enforcement officers were hurt during the incident. Officials say squad cameras were activated during the response.

The investigation is ongoing, and no further details have been released at this time.