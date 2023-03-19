DOJ investigating Hortonville death

HORTONVILLE (NBC 26) — The Wisconsin Department of Justice is investigating a death in Hortonville that officials said took place Saturday morning.

At about 11:24 a.m., officers with the Hortonville Police Department were dispatched to a house on the 200 block of Spruce Street for a report of two unresponsive people. Officers found a deceased woman and a man with serious injuries.

The DOJ said there is no danger to the public at this time.

The Wisconsin Division of Criminal Investigation will turn over reports to the Outagamie County District Attorney when the investigation is complete.