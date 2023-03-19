Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

DOJ investigating Hortonville death

police-lights
Police Lights
police-lights
Posted at 10:25 PM, Mar 18, 2023
and last updated 2023-03-18 23:25:16-04

HORTONVILLE (NBC 26) — The Wisconsin Department of Justice is investigating a death in Hortonville that officials said took place Saturday morning.

At about 11:24 a.m., officers with the Hortonville Police Department were dispatched to a house on the 200 block of Spruce Street for a report of two unresponsive people. Officers found a deceased woman and a man with serious injuries.

The DOJ said there is no danger to the public at this time.

The Wisconsin Division of Criminal Investigation will turn over reports to the Outagamie County District Attorney when the investigation is complete.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
nina neighborhood.png

NBC 26 is in your neighborhood!