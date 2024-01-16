Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

DOJ: Death of man in Grand Chute retail theft did not involve officer

tree from deadly high speed chase and crash in grand chute
WGBA
The DOJ is investigating a deadly high speed chase that began with reported retail theft and ended when the suspect crashed into this tree.
tree from deadly high speed chase and crash in grand chute
Posted at 2:57 PM, Jan 16, 2024
and last updated 2024-01-16 16:06:41-05

GRAND CHUTE (NBC 26) — The Wisconsin Department of Justice said Tuesday the death of a man in a Grand Chute retail theft did not involve an officer.

The DOJ said in a news release the incident is now being considered a death investigation.

Grand Chute Police said they got a call about a retail theft at Fleet Farm two weeks ago. Officers approached the suspect and he ran. Police said the man drove away at high speed, but lost control, collided with another car, and hit a tree about two blocks away.

The man died at the scene.

The two people in the other car suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

The DOJ said no law enforcement officers were injured in the incident. The agency said the responding officer’s vehicle had a squad camera.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
nina neighborhood.png

NBC 26 is in your neighborhood!