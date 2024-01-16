DOJ: Death of man in Grand Chute retail theft did not involve officer

GRAND CHUTE (NBC 26) — The Wisconsin Department of Justice said Tuesday the death of a man in a Grand Chute retail theft did not involve an officer.

The DOJ said in a news release the incident is now being considered a death investigation.

Grand Chute Police said they got a call about a retail theft at Fleet Farm two weeks ago. Officers approached the suspect and he ran. Police said the man drove away at high speed, but lost control, collided with another car, and hit a tree about two blocks away.

The man died at the scene.

The two people in the other car suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

The DOJ said no law enforcement officers were injured in the incident. The agency said the responding officer’s vehicle had a squad camera.