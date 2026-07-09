Dog dies in wrong-way crash, driver recovering

OSHKOSH (NBC 26) — A wrong-way crash on Interstate 41 in Oshkosh left one driver hurt and killed a dog late Wednesday night, according to the Oshkosh Police Department.

Officers were dispatched around 11:33 p.m. on July 8 for reports of a driver traveling northbound in the southbound lanes of I-41 near Witzel Avenue. Before officers could stop the driver, dispatchers were told the driver had crashed into a semi-truck.

Police said the crash blocked all three southbound lanes of the interstate for several hours.

A 60-year-old woman from Reedsburg, identified as the wrong-way driver, was taken to a local hospital with minor injuries. Police said her dog, which was also inside the vehicle, died in the crash. A local animal hospital took custody of the dog.

The 53-year-old driver of the semi-truck was not hurt.

Crews worked overnight to remove the damaged vehicles and clear debris from the highway. All southbound lanes reopened before 4:30 a.m. Thursday.

Police have not said whether any citations will be issued as the investigation continues.