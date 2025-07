TWO RIVERS (NBC 26) — Everyone is all right, but a dog has died after a Two Rivers home caught fire Monday afternoon.

Firefighters responded to a home before 4 p.m. at 1117 35th Street and noticed smoke and flames coming from the second story.

The people living there will have to find a new place to live, but the American Red Cross has stepped in to help.

We are working to learn how much damage the fire caused, but the cause of the fire is still under investigation.