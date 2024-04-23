Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Dog dies in Kaukauna house fire

A Kaukauna family is safe after their home caught fire Monday afternoon, but investigators say their dog died from smoke inhalation.
Fire truck
Monkey Business images / Storyblocks
Fire truck
Posted at 7:13 AM, Apr 23, 2024
and last updated 2024-04-23 08:13:02-04

KAUKAUNA (NBC 26) — People living in a Kaukauna home were able to escape a fire, but the family dog died from smoke inhalation.

Firefighters were called to 800 Blackwell Street Monday around 2 p.m.

They say smoke was coming from the upper floor of the two-story home.

Investigators say the fire started in the kitchen, spread through the wall and ceiling to the second-floor attic and was quickly extinguished.

They say the fire was initially reported by someone passing by the home, and they're not sure how long it was burning.

Investigators believe the fire caused nearly $80,000 in damage.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
nina neighborhood.png

NBC 26 is in your neighborhood!