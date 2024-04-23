Dog dies in Kaukauna house fire

KAUKAUNA (NBC 26) — People living in a Kaukauna home were able to escape a fire, but the family dog died from smoke inhalation.

Firefighters were called to 800 Blackwell Street Monday around 2 p.m.

They say smoke was coming from the upper floor of the two-story home.

Investigators say the fire started in the kitchen, spread through the wall and ceiling to the second-floor attic and was quickly extinguished.

They say the fire was initially reported by someone passing by the home, and they're not sure how long it was burning.

Investigators believe the fire caused nearly $80,000 in damage.

