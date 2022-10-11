Dog bite at Outagamie County Dog Park in Little Chute under investigation

LITTLE CHUTE (NBC 26) — Police are investigating a reported dog bite in Little Chute.

The Fox Valley Metro Police Department was notified of the dog bite on Monday. The reported bite happened on Friday afternoon at the Outagamie County Dog Park, located at 1300 N. French Road in the Village of Little Chute.

Community Service Officers were notified that an adult at the park was bitten by a dog while she was playing with the dog and a chew toy. The dog was described as a brown/black German Shepherd and is believed to be approximately 2 years old. There was no description of a possible owner.

The FVMPD is asking potential witnesses of the bite to contact Community Service Officer Seth Huss by calling (920)788-7505. You can also email CSO Huss at seth.huss@fvmpd.org.

If you are the owner of this dog, please contact the FVMPD as soon as possible so that appropriate quarantine procedures set in place by Public Health can be implemented.