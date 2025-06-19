Dodge County sheriff’s office investigating ‘incident’ that resulted in death of dog in rural Waupun

WAUPUN — The Dodge County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the death of a dog in the town of Chester.

In a release Wednesday, the sheriff’s office said an “incident” was reported Tuesday just after 7 p.m. on Oakwood Road, resulting in the death of a golden retriever.

According to the release, the investigation is still active, and no additional information can be released at this time.

The update comes after the Dodge County Humane Society originally posted Tuesday, asking for help identifying the dog, which they said had no microchip and was found on Highway 49 near Horicon Marsh.

In a later update, they shared that they were working closely with the sheriff’s office, saying in part, “Our hearts are heavy — for this dog, for the kind person who found them, and for everyone in our community who feels the pain of animals we can’t always reach in time.”

The post also asked the public to continue sharing the dog’s photo so they can hopefully identify its owner.

The sheriff’s office on Wednesday said additional information will be provided to the community when “it has been determined that release of information will not negatively impact the investigation or potential legal process that may follow.”

The circumstances surrounding the dog’s death are unclear.

You can read their full release below: