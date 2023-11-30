Doctors warn parents about toys that collect data

GREEN BAY (NBC 26) — Doctors want to remind people what to watch out for when it comes to buying gifts this holiday season.

Dr. Nicholas Kuehnel with UW Health says parents and grandparents need to be aware of the risks of toys for older kids, especially when it comes to buying games that collect personal data and connect to the internet.

He says parents need to be aware that these types of virtual-reality toys allow players to connect with other people.

Dr. Kuehnel says parents also need to make sure to buy protective equipment for their kids if they're buying active toys for the holidays.

"But, the main thing to remember—especially for grandma and grandpa—to remember if we get that bike is that mom or dad already have it or that it comes with a new helmet or wrist guards for hover boards or some sort of protective gear so we're not inadvertently putting our child at risk to come see me over the holidays," Dr. Kuehnel said.

Dr. Kuehnel says buyers also need to make sure they're shopping on legitimate sites, because counterfeit toys often pose a greater risk of breaking, which can be harmful.