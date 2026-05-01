Wisconsin fishing opener arrives with new rules

GREEN BAY (NBC 26) — Wisconsin’s general fishing season opens Saturday. The Department of Natural Resources is using the season-opening weekend to remind fishers about regulations — some of which have changed since last year.

The DNR says the regulation changes are aimed at controlling fish populations and ensuring fishing opportunities exist for seasons to come. Some of the major changes for the 2026-2027 season are highlighted below:



Inland musky season: There is no longer a separate season opener for northern zone musky. Anglers can now fish for muskies on inland open waters across the state from May 2 through Dec. 31. The musky season for the Greek Lakes, Green Bay, and Michigan or Minnesota boundary waters remains unchanged.

There is no longer a separate season opener for northern zone musky. Anglers can now fish for muskies on inland open waters across the state from May 2 through Dec. 31. The musky season for the Greek Lakes, Green Bay, and Michigan or Minnesota boundary waters remains unchanged. Panfish bag limits: Panfish bag limits have changed on some specific water bodies. These may have a cap of five fish of a certain species, with a daily limit of either 10 or 25 panfish. The water bodies where the changes are taking effect can be found here.

Panfish bag limits have changed on some specific water bodies. These may have a cap of five fish of a certain species, with a daily limit of either 10 or 25 panfish. The water bodies where the changes are taking effect can be found here. Sturgeon catch and release: There are now designated waters for catching and releasing sturgeon from June 6 of this year through March 7 of next year. Anglers do not need a harvest tag to catch and release lake sturgeon on the waters listed here.

A full list of this season’s regulations can be found on the DNR’s website. All fishers are responsible for familiarizing themselves with the regulations in the areas they are fishing.

The DNR also reminds fishers to have their license ready before hitting the water. Everyone 16 years old or older must purchase a fishing license. Licenses cost $20 each, or $31 for a spousal license. Licenses can be purchased at a DNR service center or a registered sales location.