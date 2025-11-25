DNR releases opening-weekend deer harvest numbers

MADISON (NBC 26) — The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) today released preliminary license sales and harvest totals from the opening weekend of the 2025 gun deer season, showing stable participation and a modest increase in registered deer compared to last year.

License Sales Hold Steady

As of 11:59 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 23, sales for all deer hunting privileges — including gun, archery, crossbow, conservation patron and sports licenses — totaled 777,843, a nearly identical figure to 2024 (down just 0.03%).

Of those, 538,865 were gun-only privileges.

Final sales totals will be released in January, when DNR staff will complete a full analysis of the data.

Opening-Weekend Deer Harvest Up Nearly 4%

Hunters registered 90,671 deer statewide during the opening weekend, up from 87,248 in 2024 — a 3.9% increase and 1.1% below the five-year average.

Antlered deer: 48,748 (up 1.4% from 2024)

Antlerless deer: 41,923 (up 7% from 2024)

Weather conditions were generally favorable, with cool, calm mornings and breezier afternoons — especially in western Wisconsin. Lack of snow cover and unseasonably warm afternoons in the southern half of the state may have dampened deer movement in some areas.

Reports indicated limited breeding activity leading into the weekend, with some bucks still searching for does. Overall, hunters described opening day as average to slightly better than average, while Sunday saw lighter movement from both hunters and deer.

Looking ahead, snow and strong winds are forecast for northern Wisconsin, with colder temperatures expected to preserve snow cover. The DNR notes these conditions could create strong hunting opportunities for the second weekend.

Two Firearm-Involved Hunting Incidents Reported

The DNR confirmed two firearm-related incidents on opening day of the 2025 nine-day gun deer season, which runs Nov. 22–30:

Grant County, North Lancaster Township: A 57-year-old man suffered a gunshot wound to the buttock while walking to a field to hunt. He was transported to the hospital for treatment. The incident remains under investigation.

Fond du Lac County, Oakfield Township: A 24-year-old hunter died after a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the chest. Preliminary findings indicate the hunter was in a saddle stand when an unintentional discharge occurred. The investigation is ongoing.

For comparison, the 2024 season saw one firearm-related incident resulting in injury.

DNR Reissues Firearm Safety Reminder

Hunters are urged to follow the TAB-K safety rules:

T – Treat every firearm as if it is loaded.

A – Always point the muzzle in a safe direction.

B – Be certain of your target and what’s before and beyond it.

K – Keep your finger outside the trigger guard until ready to shoot.

More information about firearm safety and hunter education is available on the DNR’s Hunting Safety webpage.

DNR Encourages Deer Donations to Help Fight Hunger

The DNR is again urging hunters to donate harvested deer through the state’s Deer Donation Program, which provides venison to food pantries across Wisconsin. Gov. Tony Evers has declared November Wild Game Meat Donation Month, encouraging residents to help support community food access during hunting season.