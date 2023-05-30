DNR prepares for Free Fun Weekend

WISCONSIN (NBC 26) — The Wisconsin DNR is preparing to host their 11th annual Free Fun Weekend June 3-4 in parks all across the badger state.

All state park fees, trail passes and fishing licenses will be waived for all in- and out-of-state residents.

“Free Fun Weekend is always a great opportunity for the DNR property crews to welcome summer visitors back,” said Steve Schmelzer, DNR Bureau Director of Parks and Recreation Management.

Free fishing clinics are scheduled during the weekend at a variety of different parks around the state to get young and new anglers into the sport.

“If you haven’t fished in a while or never fished Free Fun Weekend is a great chance to give it a try,” said Justine Hasz, DNR Bureau Director of Fisheries Management.

On the trails, all ATV, UTVs and OHMs are exempt from registration requirements. All state parks and trails will be open from 6 a.m. to 11 p.m.

