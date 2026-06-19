DNR honors endangered species on National Eagle Day

MADISON (NBC 26) — The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources is celebrating National Eagle Day by raising awareness for endangered species.

According to the DNR, bald eagles have made a comeback after being listed as an endangered species.

A survey in 1975 revealed a small number of eagle nests isolated in northern Wisconsin. By 2019, the nests were found in every county across the state. The DNR says this decades-long comeback can be attributed to the Endangered Resources Fund, the Bald and Golden Eagle Protection Act, river cleanup efforts under the Clean Water Act, a national ban on DDT pesticides, nest monitoring, and other state and federal protections.

“Bald eagles have made an amazing recovery in our state. They’re an iconic Wisconsin endangered species success story, and part of that work was supported by the Endangered Resources Fund,” said DNR Natural Heritage Conservation Director Drew Feldkirchner.

The DNR says neighbors can support future species comebacks in the state with an Endangered Resources license plate, one of which features an image of the bald eagle.

“Endangered Resources license plates raise funds for current endangered species recovery efforts in Wisconsin, like little brown bats, rusty patched bumblebees, and ornate box turtles, while allowing drivers to show their support and make their car look great,” Feldkirchner said.

The Endangered Resources license plates cost $40 for the first year, and $25 of that fee becomes a donation to the Endangered Resources Fund. The Endangered Resources Fund has played a role in conservation work for more than 400 wildlife species and an additional 300 plant species.

The remaining $15 goes to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation. Anyone interested in getting the license plate can do so by filling out the WisDOT application at any time.

National Eagle Day takes place every year on June 20. The American Eagle Foundation says the day commemorates the anniversary of the bald eagle being selected as the national symbol on the Great Seal in 1782.