DNR confirms CWD in second wild deer harvested in Shawano County

Janet Hostetter/AP
FILE - In this Nov. 8, 2005 file photo, a yearling buck is seen in St. Paul, Minn. Some Minnesota state lawmakers want to crack down on deer farms as concern grows about the stubborn persistence of chronic wasting disease among wild deer in a couple pockets of the state. (AP Photo/Janet Hostetter, File)
Posted at 1:32 PM, Dec 09, 2022
SHAWANO COUNTY (NBC 26) — The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) confirms a wild deer tested positive for chronic wasting disease (CWD) in southwestern Shawano County in the town of Germania.

According to the DNR, the deer was a 4-5-year-old hunter-harvested buck taken during the 2022 archery deer season. This is the second confirmed wild deer CWD-positive case in Shawano County.

As required by state law, the DNR enacts 3-year baiting and feeding bans in counties where CWD has been detected and 2-year bans in adjoining counties that lie within 10 miles of a CWD detection.

The recent detection of CWD in Shawano County results in the renewal of the 3-year baiting and feeding ban in Shawano County and the renewal of the 2-year baiting and feeding ban in both Waupaca and Marathon counties.

Baiting or feeding deer encourages them to congregate unnaturally around a shared food source where sick deer can spread CWD through direct contact with healthy deer or by leaving behind infectious prions in their bodily secretions.

The DNR asks deer hunters in Shawano, Waupaca, Marathon, and Portage counties to assist with efforts to identify where CWD is present on the landscape.

In addition to submitting samples for CWD testing, hunters are also encouraged to properly dispose of deer carcass waste by locating a designated dumpster, transfer station or landfill location near you on the DNR website.

