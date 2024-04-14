Watch Now
DNR: Avoid outdoor burning due to fire risk

File: Image of flames
With continued dry, windy, and warm weather Sunday, the Wisconsin DNR asked people to not have outdoor fires because of increased fire danger.

Nearly 40 fires on Saturday burned more than 300 acres, according to a DNR news release.

On dry, windy days, embers from any fire can get out of control and spark a wildfire, according to the DNR.

In addition to avoiding outdoor fires until conditions improve, the DNR also encouraged people to operate equipment like chainsaws early or late in the day to avoid sparks during "peak burn hours," and to report fires early by calling 911.

