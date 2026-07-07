DNR asks neighbors in Oconto, Shawano counties to report invasive vine sightings

WISCONSIN (NBC 26) — The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) has confirmed the presence of pale swallow-wort, an invasive vine, in Oconto and Shawano counties.

The vine was found on the outskirts of the town of Krakow along the county line between the two counties, according to the DNR. Officials said a rapid response is critical to prevent the species from becoming established in Wisconsin.

Pale swallow-wort can overtake native vegetation in forests and grasslands. The plant, which is related to milkweed, can outcompete native milkweed species. Officials add monarch butterflies may lay eggs on the plant, but caterpillars cannot survive after hatching.

The species is classified as prohibited under Wisconsin’s invasive species rules, making it illegal to transport, introduce or possess in the state.

The DNR is asking anyone who believes they have found pale swallow-wort to email Invasive.Species@wisconsin.gov with the location and clear photos of the plant. Reports also can be submitted through EDDMapS