Distracted driving a "digitally drunk epidemic"

GREEN BAY (NBC 26) — Wisconsin transportation leaders are calling the growing problem of people driving distracted a "digitally drunk epidemic."

Becki Slater says her son, Zane Reilly, was killed while he was working in a construction zone in Sauk County in 2022 because of an impaired driver.

Last year alone, nine people died in Wisconsin construction zones with 700 hurt.

That's why the Wisconsin Builder's Association is launching Work Zone Safe Wisconsin.

It's an online test you can take to sharpen your driving skills and keep you and everyone else safe.

Slater says her heart breaks every time she sees a distracted driver and believes this course can help regardless of your age.

"There's nothing you need to be in that big of a hurry for. There's no message on your phone that's that important. Talk to people. Ask for help. Put the phone down. All of these accidents are avoidable," Slater said

Work Zone Safe Wisconsin launched this week.

If you take the test, you'll be entered to win a $500 scholarship at the end of every month if your name is picked.