Disaster unemployment aid available in four Wisconsin counties

(NBC 26) — Disaster unemployment assistance is now available for Wisconsin workers impacted by July's severe storms and tornadoes.

The program covers eligible workers in Forest, Outagamie, Vilas, and Winnebago counties. It is for those who lost work directly because of the disaster and do not qualify for regular unemployment benefits. Self-employed workers may also qualify.

Workers must first apply for regular unemployment benefits before they can be considered for disaster assistance.

The deadline to apply is Dec. 7.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.