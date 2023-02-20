Diesel trucks rupture in Ripon fire

RIPON (NBC 26) — Multiple fire departments responded to Hahn Trucking in Ripon after a fire caused diesel tanks on semi-tractor trucks to rupture.

According to the Ripon Area Fire District, crews responded to a report of a fire at Hahn Trucking on Hall and Douglas street just before 5 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 19.

When police and fire units arrived on scene, the building was fully engulfed in flames and was quickly classified as a third-alarm fire.

Fire and police units assisted the owner of the property in a defensive fire operation to protect exposures by moving trucks and vehicles away from the building.

The building contained several semi-tractor trucks filled with diesel fuel with the fire appearing to cause several of the diesel tanks to rupture, as reported by the Ripon Area Fire District.

Ruptured diesel tanks resulted in diesel fuel being spilled on the ground; the Wisconsin DNR has been notified of the spill.

Using the Mutual Aid Box Alarm System, crews from the Fond du Lac, Green Lake and Winnebago County Fire Departments assisted in responding to the fire.

The fire was contained and brought under control, but the building is a total loss.

No injuries were reported as a result of the fire.

The cause of the fire is undetermined at this time.