GREEN BAY (NBC 26) — As the price of nearly everything is rising, more families are struggling to pay their bills.

Family and Childcare Resources in Green Bay is offering a community resource event to give away no-cost diapers and other items to families in need.

That's happening today — and the second Tuesday of every month — in Green Bay from 2:30 p.m. to 5:30 pm at 201 Walnut Street.

Family and Childcare Resources has served more than 200 families every month from this event.