Despite hefty price tag, Green Bay aquatic center project moves forward

GREEN BAY (NBC 26) — A plan to revamp and spice up a Green Bay aquatic center cleared a hurdle this week, despite a steeper price tag.

City staff members say Joannes Park's pool and waterslides are getting old and need to be fixed.

The city also wants to add features like a lazy river, a surf rider station, and a miniature golf course.

However, the final version of the master plan for the upgrades comes with a price of $11.4 million. That's up nearly $2 million from the original master plan that was pitched in December.

Alderperson Joey Prestley and the parks committee unanimously voted to approve the plan.

"It's got a big price tag next to it, and I know that makes people ... raises awareness of it, but it is an investment, really, in our city and in this park," Prestley said.

The parks department will now request money from the city council in the 2026 bond request to pay for the first phase of the project.

Phase 1 mostly includes repairs to the existing pool and surrounding buildings.