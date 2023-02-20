Deputy shoots, injures suspect at Ascension All Saints Hospital in Racine: Sheriff

RACINE, Wis. — A large number of police responded to Ascension All Saints Hospital in Racine Monday morning after a suspect receiving care there attacked the deputy assigned to guard him. The deputy fired her service weapon, injuring the suspect, law enforcement said.

According to the Racine County Sheriff's Office, it all started on Saturday after a man intentionally set his bedroom on fire inside a duplex near Park Avenue and 9th Street. Residents of the building include a two-year-old child, who suffered smoke inhalation.

The man, who TMJ4 News is not naming until he is criminally charged, admitted to investigators that he intentionally set "his bedroom on fire by lighting a Kleenex, placing the burning Kleenex inside a paper bag, and throwing the fire on his mattress. [The suspect] stated he knew the upstairs tenants were home, but he exited his residence without alerting them or calling 911," according to a statement from the sheriff's office.

The man was later brought to the hospital to be medically cleared before going to jail. Instead, the man was admitted as a patient to the hospital for an unrelated medical issue. The Racine County Sheriff's Office says it assigned a 24-hour guard to monitor the suspect and patient.

At around 1 a.m. on Monday, Feb. 20, while in his hospital room, the man attacked the deputy assigned to guard him. While trying to defend herself, the deputy opened fire with their service firearm, hitting and injuring the suspect.

The suspect suffered non-life-threatening injuries and is now receiving care for those injuries as well.

No other injuries were reported. There is no danger to the public, the sheriff's office said.

The suspect was arrested for 2nd Degree Recklessly Endangering Safety (four counts) and Arson of a Building.

Earlier Monday all that TMJ4 News crews spotted was a shattered front door and glass on the ground, as well as a dozen or so squad cars parked outside.

An Ascension Wisconsin spokesperson could not comment on the incident, citing complying with privacy, state and federal laws.

“Safety is our top priority. We would like to thank everyone who worked together to ensure the safety of our patients, visitors, associates and providers," according to the company.

The involved deputy was placed on administrative leave per department protocol. The Kenosha County Sheriff's Department is investigating the incident.

Read the Racine County Sheriff's Office's statement below or on their Facebook page:

