Deputy recovering after shooting in the Town of Elba

TOWN OF ELBA (NBC 26) — A Dodge County Sheriff’s deputy is recovering after being shot during a law enforcement response to a disturbance at River Run Dog Park in the Town of Elba on Saturday evening.

Incident Details

At about 6:56 p.m. on June 14, deputies from the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office and officers from the Columbus Police Department were called to the dog park — located north of Columbus — for reports of an intoxicated man threatening people.

Authorities say the suspect fired at responding officers and deputies, hitting one deputy. The injured deputy was rushed to UW Hospital in Madison with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

Tactical Response

After firing, the suspect retreated into his vehicle. Law enforcement personnel took cover, secured the area, and worked quickly to rescue the injured deputy.

The Columbia County Sheriff’s Office Emergency Response Team then took the lead tactical role under mutual aid, while Dodge County deputies provided support. This decision was made to avoid any possible conflict of interest during the suspect’s apprehension.

Outcome

Officers later found the suspect dead inside his vehicle. Preliminary reports indicate he died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Investigators say no law enforcement officers discharged their firearms during the incident.

A handgun was recovered near the suspect. The shelter-in-place order, issued during the operation, has since been lifted. Officials believe no other suspects were involved.

Investigation

The Columbia County Sheriff’s Office will oversee the investigation with assistance from the Waupaca, Marquette, and Juneau County Sheriff’s Offices. This multi-jurisdictional team will examine all circumstances surrounding the shooting.

Deputy Released from Hospital

Early Sunday morning, the injured deputy was released from the hospital. He walked out under his own power, surrounded by family, Sheriff Dale J. Schmidt, a patrol lieutenant, and fellow deputies.

Agencies Involved

Assisting agencies included:

Columbus Police Department

Columbia County Sheriff’s Office

Columbia County Emergency Response Team

Dodge County Emergency Response Team

LifeStar EMS

Beaver Dam Fire Department and Paramedics

Wisconsin State Patrol

The Dodge County Sheriff’s Office thanked everyone involved for their professionalism and support, and expressed continued thoughts for the injured deputy, his family, and all impacted.