Deputies: Two drivers pronounced dead after head-on crash

Two people are dead after a head-on crash in Fond du Lac County, according to a news release from the Fond du Lac County Sheriff's Office.

Crews got the call Thursday about 1 p.m. to the scene, on STH 23 near Heinrich Road in the Town of Lamartine.

The drivers of two separate vehicles had already died when deputies arrived, the news release said.

Witnesses reported that an eastbound passenger vehicle crossed the center line and crashed into a westbound passenger vehicle, the news release said.

The eastbound vehicle previously crossed the center line, before correcting and then crossing the center line again and hitting the westbound vehicle, witnesses reported, the news release said.

A 19-year-old Rosendale woman was driving the eastbound vehicle, while the a 64-year-old Ripon man was driving the westbound vehicle, the news release said.

There were no other occupants in the vehicles.

"Based on witness statements and the initial investigation, it is believed that the driver of the eastbound vehicle may have been distracted by use of a cell phone, however this has not been confirmed and the cause of the crash remains under investigation by the Fond du Lac County Sheriff’s Office," the news release said.