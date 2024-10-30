Deputies searching for missing man in Shawano County

MARION (NBC 26) — The Shawano County Sheriff's Office is asking the public for any information that could help locate a man who was last seen on Stony Hill Road in Marion earlier this month.

According to a release, Jason M Bell was last seen at his home on October 8, and his last phone ping, on October 10, indicated he was no longer in his home. He was reported missing on the evening of October 22 by family members.

Shawano County Sheriff's Office

Deputies believe Jason had no means to travel.

Jason has friends and family in the Fox Lake area, as well as Henderson, NV area.

Deputies ask anyone who has information about this case to contact Detective Craig Rekoske (craig.rekoske@shawanocountywi.gov) or Detective Brad Schultz (bradley.schultz@shawanocountywi.gov). You can also call the non-emergency line at (715) 526-311.

