Deputies: One man dies in crash

One person is dead after a crash in Outagamie County.

The crash happened just before 12 p.m. Sunday in the Town of Kaukauna, at County Trunk U and West Frontage Road, according to a news release from the Outagamie County Sheriff's Office.

A 77-year-old Green Bay man was driving an SUV on the frontage road, failed to yield, and crashed with another SUV on County Trunk U, the news release said.

The 77-year-old man died at the scene, and a 35-year-old woman from Oneida in the other vehicle suffered minor injuries, the news release said.