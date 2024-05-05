Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Deputies: One man dies in crash

Deputies: One man dies in crash
NBC 26
Deputies: One man dies in crash
Posted at 5:58 PM, May 05, 2024
and last updated 2024-05-05 20:14:24-04

One person is dead after a crash in Outagamie County.

The crash happened just before 12 p.m. Sunday in the Town of Kaukauna, at County Trunk U and West Frontage Road, according to a news release from the Outagamie County Sheriff's Office.

A 77-year-old Green Bay man was driving an SUV on the frontage road, failed to yield, and crashed with another SUV on County Trunk U, the news release said.

The 77-year-old man died at the scene, and a 35-year-old woman from Oneida in the other vehicle suffered minor injuries, the news release said.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
nina neighborhood.png

NBC 26 is in your neighborhood!