Deputies looking for drivers in deadly pedestrian-related crash

BELLEVUE (NBC 26) — An 82-year-old Bellevue man is dead after he was hit by three different vehicles early Monday morning.

Deputies responded to the area of 3144 Main Street in the Village of Bellevue for a report of a man in the road who may have been struck by a vehicle.

Deputies say they discovered a deceased man when they arrived.

Moments later, the man was identified, and it was determined he lived nearby and had walked away from his home.

Authorities say they soon realized the victim had been hit by three different vehicles, and the driver of the first vehicle has been located.

The Brown County Sheriff's Office says they need help identifying the other two vehicles. The first one is a light-colored SUV, and the second vehicle is a dark-colored pickup truck that was pulling a utility trailer without any working lights.

The incident is being investigated by the Brown County Sheriff’s Office Crash Reconstruction Unit.

Please call the Sheriff’s Office if you have any information related to this crash.

