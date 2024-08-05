Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Deputies investigating inmate death at the Waupun prison

Wisconsin-Prison-Death-Investigations
Morry Gash/AP
Wisconsin-Prison-Death-Investigations
Posted
and last updated

WAUPUN (NBC 26) — Dodge County sheriff's deputies are investigating an inmate death at the Waupun Correctional Institution.

In a news release, the sheriff's office said the initial investigation indicates that the death was likely a self-inflicted incident.

Deputies say staff quickly responded to provide medical aid in an effort to save the inmate's life.

"The Wisconsin Department of Corrections is fully cooperating with the investigation as is standard practice between our agencies," deputies said in the release.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
paris-olympics-480x360.png

Get up-to-date Team USA Olympics coverage here