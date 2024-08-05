Deputies investigating inmate death at the Waupun prison

WAUPUN (NBC 26) — Dodge County sheriff's deputies are investigating an inmate death at the Waupun Correctional Institution.

In a news release, the sheriff's office said the initial investigation indicates that the death was likely a self-inflicted incident.

Deputies say staff quickly responded to provide medical aid in an effort to save the inmate's life.

"The Wisconsin Department of Corrections is fully cooperating with the investigation as is standard practice between our agencies," deputies said in the release.