Deputies find flashlight used as headlight during traffic stop

DOOR COUNTY (NBC 26) — Door County deputies stopped a driver for speeding on State Highway 42 and made a surprising discovery last week.

The driver’s side headlight was missing — and in its place, a handheld flashlight had been positioned and pointed forward.

While it may have been an attempt to improve visibility in the dark, officials say a flashlight is not a safe or legal substitute for proper headlights.

Headlights are essential for night driving, helping ensure drivers can see and be seen on the road. Deputies encourage motorists to inspect their vehicle equipment regularly and make repairs before traveling.

