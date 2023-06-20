Watch Now
Deputies capture giant snake found on roof in Barron County

Barron County Sheriff's Department
Deputies captured a giant snake found on the roof of a home in Chetek.
Posted at 11:43 AM, Jun 20, 2023
Picture this: you're a deputy in Barron County and are called to a home in Chetek for reports of a giant animal on the roof. You arrive and find a massive snake that had escaped from the home and was chilling out on the roof.

Do you A. run for the hills, or B. decide huh, I'd love to hold this giant, scaly, not meant-to-be-in-Wisconsin creature. We can tell you that one deputy in Barron County went with option B.

The Barron County Sheriff's Department shared the story on Facebook Tuesday saying deputies were able to use some tools and retrieve the "giant nope rope" and contain it.

In its post, the sheriff's department said, "We won’t judge people’s choice of pets BUT…. we’re pretty sure most people live in NW Wisconsin to avoid these jungle monsters."

