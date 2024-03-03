Deputies: Authorities searching for driver after overnight chase

Sheboygan County deputies say they're looking for the driver of a car after an overnight chase.

Deputies say that at one point the passenger of the car got out, and shot at officers. No officers were hurt, according to a Sheboygan County Sheriff's Office news release.

Deputies say that the passenger was later found with an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound and died, and no officers had fired their weapons. The man who died was 25 years old, the news release said.

Deputies say the chase began after a deputy pulled the car over at about 11:30 p.m. Saturday on State Highway 32 and County Road FF in the Town of Herman, and the passenger shot at officers after the car later stopped again in the Town of Herman, and then the driver drove off again.

Deputies say the search continues for the driver, who authorities believe to be 28-year-old Mario Rezall Dajaun Doyle Jr.

Deputies say he should be considered dangerous and ask anyone who knows where he is to call police. They don't believe he's still in Sheboygan County.