Deputies: Attempted homicide suspect arrested after high-speed chase

Authorities say an attempted homicide suspect from a case in Shawano was taken into custody in Dodge County after a high-speed chase.

Shawano Police say they were called Friday night to a home along East Richmond Street for a domestic-related incident where one person was injured and taken to a hospital, and the suspect had left before officers arrived.

Authorities say a warrant was issued for the suspect, who lives in De Pere.

Fast forward to Saturday afternoon.

The Dodge County Sheriff's Office says that after deputies got the alert for the suspect, deputies found him driving on State Highway 16/26 in the Town of Clyman.

Deputies say the suspect sped off, got to around 125 miles-an-hour, almost hit several vehicles, and exited on the north side of Watertown.

Deputies say the suspect was going the wrong way for a time, then stopped and ran off, and deputies caught him and took him to jail.

NBC 26 isn't naming the suspect because he hasn't been charged.