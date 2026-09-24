Denmark community cuts ribbon on $5.5 million library and community center

DENMARK (NBC 26) — The Denmark community celebrated the opening of a newly renovated library and community center Wednesday, capping a seven-year effort that included a voter-passed referendum in 2023.

The $5.5 million renovation transformed a former school into a multipurpose facility featuring a gymnasium, meeting rooms, and a Brown County Library branch.

One of the leaders behind the project said the building holds special meaning for many in the community.

"I went to junior high here and many people who have walked through the doors have some connection or some story that goes along with this building they remember where their locker room was, they remember making a new friend, they remember what they learned."

Organizers said the building first opened in 1921 and has gone through at least eight renovations.

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