Demolition begins at St. Mary's

GREEN BAY (NBC 26) — A major milestone has been reached in a massive project to expand healthcare access in Green Bay.

Demolition is now underway on the North Building at HSHS St. Mary's Hospital Medical Center, making room for a new six-story inpatient tower as part of the hospital's $270 million campus revitalization project.

The North Building has been part of the St. Mary's campus since 1958 and most recently housed clinics and administrative offices.

When complete, the new tower will add more than 100 patient rooms and dramatically increase the hospital's ability to care for critically ill patients. Intensive care capacity will grow from eight beds to 36, and the expansion will also include two new cardiovascular operating rooms and a cardiac procedural room.

HSHS St. Mary's Design Concept of the future St. Mary's

Hospital leaders say the project is designed to meet a growing need for higher levels of care in Northeast Wisconsin.

"We already see a demand for higher acuity care at St. Mary's, which will only continue as our population grows and ages," said Bob Erickson, president and CEO of HSHS Wisconsin Market.

For months, crews have been carefully dismantling the inside of the building before beginning full demolition. Hospital officials say the work has been planned to ensure patient care continues uninterrupted throughout construction.

HSHS St. Mary’s Hospital Medical Center St. Mary's expansion takes shape as demolition begins on future patient tower site



The expansion includes more than just the new tower. Plans also call for a new main entrance, additional parking, upgraded security features, and renovated dining areas throughout the campus.

Hospital leaders say they're also working to keep as much material as possible out of landfills. During an earlier phase of the project, concrete from demolished buildings was crushed and reused on-site, while medical equipment and furnishings were donated to nonprofit organizations.

Groundbreaking on the new tower is expected later this year. The entire St. Mary's revitalization project is scheduled to be completed in 2028.

