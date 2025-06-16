Democratic Party of Wisconsin announces new chairman Sunday

WISCONSIN DELLS — The Democratic Party of Wisconsin, commonly known as WisDems, elected Devin Remiker as the successor to former chairman Ben Wikler, who announced he would not run for re-election in April.

Remiker was elected during the state convention that ran over the weekend on June 14th and 15th. He will take over for Wikler on July 1st, following the former chairman's last day.

After the election, Remiker praised WisDems as a political force in the state and said it was a model for how Democrats can succeed nationwide.

"I'm honored to have earned the trust of delegates to build on what we've accomplished with Ben Wikler," Remiker said. "We have a sensational operation and a team that has been through some of the toughest political fights."

According to a WisDems release, the organization is hoping for what they are calling a "trifecta," where democrats win majorities in both houses of the state Legislature and keep the governor's office.

"We're just 18 months away from a Democratic trifecta in this state and every second counts," Remiker said. "We will take back this state by showing the Democratic Party is fighting for the working class, protecting fundamental rights and freedoms and defending our democracy."

Wisconsin is no stranger to election battles. The purple state has swung both ways in national and local elections. Wisconsin votes helped Donald Trump win the presidency in the 2024 election, but they also helped Susan Crawford take a state Supreme Court seat, securing a liberal majority until at least 2028.

Others were also elected to head WisDems. Sarah Godlewski was elected as the First Vice-Chair, Joshua Taylor as second vice-chair, Kim Butler was re-elected as Secretary and Randy Udell was re-elected as Treasurer.