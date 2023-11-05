Death investigation underway in Oshkosh, 60-year-old man found in Fox River

A death investigation is underway in Oshkosh after a 60-year-old man was found in the Fox River Sunday morning, according to a news release from Oshkosh Police.

The man, from Oshkosh, was found in the river near the end of Broad Street. Police responded to the scene shortly before 11:45 a.m. Sunday.

Oshkosh Fire crews assisted with the recovery of the man, the news release said.

Police do not believe the community is in danger.

Anyone with information on the case is asked to call Oshkosh Police at (920) 236-5700.

Callers can remain anonymous by calling Winnebago County Crime Stoppers at (920) 231-8477, by using the P3 App, or by submitting a tip at www.winnebagocrimestoppers.org .

